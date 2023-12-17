top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Counter the "Walk for Life" Religious Right Wing in San Francisco

sm_screenshot_2023-12-17_at_2.01.35_pm_1_1.jpg
original image (1298x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
J20 organizers
Location Details:
In front of San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St.
SF
This will be its 19th year that Walk for Life anti-abortionists have bused thousands into San Francisco on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. We can not stand by and watch them once again dance on Roe's grave.

This year it is so much MORE than our continued commitment to countering the religious right wing that invades San Francisco every year. The US Supreme Court just recently announced it will hear the case against the abortion pill mifepristone. (Mifepristone is FDA approved and is used to treat miscarriages as well as for early term abortions. It's been safely used for 20 years.)

As we know this is part of a larger right wing agenda. LBGTQ+ rights are under attack as well. We must demand bodily autonomy and reproductive justice!!

A coalition of groups is organizing now. We welcome your input. Contact us to join meetings as we plan for a militant non-violent response to extremists who are hell bent on eliminating reproductive rights.

Contact reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com

What: Rally for Reproductive Justice
When: Saturday Jan 20 from 11 am
Where: 100 Larkin St. Main Library Plaza
