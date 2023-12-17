There is no better way to tour San Francisco than by bicycle & celebrate the Autumnal Equinox & in Your most Festive #FolsomSF Weekend Gear or #BareAsYouDare for the real Exhibitionists who are in town from across the Nation & around the World for this unique decades old SF Signature Event. ( We Pedalers prefer to avoid the term “Fall” given alarming rates of SF traffic injuries** ). There are few other daytime, post-party, events that permit You to give Your #FolsomSF Weekend Gear more exposure. Our September Ride Route also makes an early extended pitstop at @MrsLeather as they begin to kick off their annual #FolsomSF Weekend Party with FREE Refreshments for All. Our events end by 3pm at the latest giving folks plenty of time to circle back to @MrsLeather before their party wraps up around 7pm.AUTUMN Saturday 28 September #Equinox & #Folsom11 am Gathering & 12pm Noon Start ( Times for All Rides&AfterParties )Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, Folsom Street & The Embarcadero Drive, San Francisco USAUPDATES:A Big Smile Guarantees Your Freedom to Roll With Us!Why We Ride Naked or #BareAsYouDare:We aim to bring greater visibility to the vulnerability of All Human road users so negligent City Officials & reckless automobilists, who inflict the greatest harms**, will be more considerate while promoting more environmentally respectful modes of transit & Exercising Our Inalienable Human Liberty & codified Constitutional #1stAmendment ( 1787 ) Right to Be #ClothesFree ( which extends as far back as the Magna Carta — 1215, 808 years ago ). We also Roll Nude because it is Super Fun & We have Legions of Fans! The @SheriffSF & @SFPD are historically always deferential to our right to demonstrate when not defensive in our favor.So #JoinTheFun!**According to San Francisco’s top officials & related emergency agencies, street fatalities have increased to an unprecedented rate since 2007 when the city was significantly more congested with pedestrians, peddlers & atomobilists.“San Francisco saw 391 traffic-related deaths in 2022, which is the highest fatality count since 2007. Thirty-nine lives lost is unacceptable. Every death in this report represents indescribable loss suffered by an individual and the community.”– @VisionZeroSF @SFMTA_Muni @SheriffSF @SFPD @SF_DPH