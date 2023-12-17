top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

SF World Naked Bike Ride “warm up” for #Bay2Breakers

sm__wnbrsf2024_5_ride_afterparty_calendar_poster_david_1_1_1_1.jpg
original image (1217x551)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
FRsfNE mARTy
Location Details:
11 am Gathering & 12pm Noon Start ( Times for All Rides&AfterParties )
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, Folsom Street & The Embarcadero Drive, San Francisco USA
By popular demand, we have added a #Bay2Breakers ( Sun 19 May ) "warm up" #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty ( Sat 18 May* ) to the 2024 Calendar to engage the thousands of active fun loving folks in town that weekend to have an extra opportunity to have fun touring San Francisco — & get more mileage out of Your Fun #Bay2Breakers Costume — & hundreds of Nudists & Naturists #Bare2Breakers & #BareAsYouDare WNBRists who many not be able to roll with us other previous or later dates:

*SPRING Saturday 18 May #Bay2Breakers Weekender
SUMMER Saturday 8 June International Classic
AUTUMN Saturday 28 September #Equinox & #Folsom

11 am Gathering & 12pm Noon Start ( Times for All Rides&AfterParties )
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, Folsom Street & The Embarcadero Drive, San Francisco USA

UPDATES:
http://www.twitter.com/sfwnbr
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/index.php?title=San_Francisco

A Big Smile Guarantees Your Freedom to Roll With Us!

Why We Ride Naked or #BareAsYouDare:

We aim to bring greater visibility to the vulnerability of All Human road users so negligent City Officials & reckless automobilists, who inflict the greatest harms**, will be more considerate while promoting more environmentally respectful modes of transit & Exercising Our Inalienable Human Liberty & codified Constitutional #1stAmendment ( 1787 ) Right to Be #ClothesFree ( which extends as far back as the Magna Carta — 1215, 808 years ago ). We also Roll Nude because it is Super Fun & We have Legions of Fans! The @SheriffSF & @SFPD are historically always deferential to our right to demonstrate when not defensive in our favor.

So #JoinTheFun!

**According to San Francisco’s top officials & related emergency agencies, street fatalities have increased to an unprecedented rate since 2007 when the city was significantly more congested with pedestrians, peddlers & atomobilists.

“San Francisco saw 391 traffic-related deaths in 2022, which is the highest fatality count since 2007. Thirty-nine lives lost is unacceptable. Every death in this report represents indescribable loss suffered by an individual and the community.”
– @VisionZeroSF @SFMTA_Muni @SheriffSF @SFPD @SF_DPH
https://www.visionzerosf.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Vision-Zero-2022-End-of-Year-Traffic-Fatality-Report-FINAL-PUBLIC.pdf
For more information: https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/index....
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 17, 2023 1:08PM
§#WNBRsf2024 meets #Bay2Breakers
by FRsfNE mARTy
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 1:08PM
sm__b2b2023__bay2breakers2023_instafriends_kiss.jpg
original image (900x675)
There is more Fun in store for #Bay2Breakers & #Bare2Breakers Weekenders looking for the best ways to tour San Francisco to get more mileage out of Your #Bay2Breakers or roll Naturally #BareAsYouDare.
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/index....
§Tour SF Better By Bike!
by FRsfNE mARTy
Sun, Dec 17, 2023 1:08PM
sm_2023_promos__wnbrsf2023__frsfne.georgedavis.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
There is no more better way to tour San Francisco than on a Bike — In Your #Bay2Breakers Costume, #BareAsYouDare or “Naturally.”
https://wiki.worldnakedbikeride.org/index....
