By popular demand, we have added a #Bay2Breakers ( Sun 19 May ) “warm up” #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty ( Sat 18 May* ) to the 2024 Calendar to engage the hundreds of Nudists & Naturists & thousands of other active fun loving folks in town that weekend to have an extra opportunity to have fun touring San Francisco who many not be able to roll with us other dates.

By popular demand, we have added a #Bay2Breakers ( Sun 19 May ) “warm up” #WNBRsf2024 Ride&AfterParty ( Sat 18 May* ) to the 2024 Calendar to engage the hundreds of Nudists & Naturists & thousands of other active fun loving folks in town that weekend to have an extra opportunity to have fun touring San Francisco who many not be able to roll with us other dates:WINTER Saturday 10 February #LoveParadeSPRING Saturday 20 April #EarthDay*SPRING Saturday 18 May #Bay2Breakers WeekenderSUMMER Saturday 8 June International ClassicAUTUMN Saturday 28 September #Equinox & #Folsom11 am Gathering & 12pm Noon Start ( Times for All Rides&AfterParties )Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, Folsom Street & The Embarcadero Drive, San Francisco USAFOR THE LATEST UPDATES GO TO:A Big Smile Guarantees Your Freedom to Roll With Us!Why We Ride Naked or #BareAsYouDare:We aim to bring greater visibility to the vulnerability of All Human road users so negligent City Officials & reckless automobilists, who inflict the greatest harms**, will be more considerate while promoting more environmentally respectful modes of transit & Exercising Our Inalienable Human Liberty & codified Constitutional #1stAmendment ( 1787 ) Right to Be #ClothesFree ( which extends as far back as the Magna Carta — 1215, 808 years ago ). We also Roll Nude because it is Super Fun & We have Legions of Fans! The @SheriffSF & @SFPD are historically always deferential to our right to demonstrate when not defensive in our favor.So #JoinTheFun!**According to San Francisco’s top officials & related emergency agencies, street fatalities have increased to an unprecedented rate since 2007 when the city was significantly more congested with pedestrians, peddlers & atomobilists.“San Francisco saw 391 traffic-related deaths in 2022, which is the highest fatality count since 2007. Thirty-nine lives lost is unacceptable. Every death in this report represents indescribable loss suffered by an individual and the community.”– @VisionZeroSF @SFMTA_Muni @SheriffSF @SFPD @SF_DPH