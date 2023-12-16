From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Kwanzaa - Freedom, Justice and Peace: Principles and Practice For A New World
Date:
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Sierra Service Project
Tool Library - Urban Agriculture
1516 Del Paso Rd
Sacramento, CA. 95813
Tool Library - Urban Agriculture
1516 Del Paso Rd
Sacramento, CA. 95813
North Sacramento Community Ingathering, African Drum, Spoken Word, Kinara Workshop, Umoja
"Kwanzaa, Freedom, Justice and Peace:
Principles and Practices For A New World"
Dr. Maulana Karenga initiated the practice of providing an annual Kwanzaa theme and Annual Kwanzaa Founder’s Message, he has sought to offer a theme and message which serve as a framework and focus for the world African community to relate the principles and practices of Kwanzaa to enduring and current issues of life, work and struggle.
The Annual Kwanzaa theme and Founder’s Message also serve as another point of community, national and Pan-African unity, Umoja, the first principle of the Nguzo Saba.
For it is the principle, Umoja, which makes all the other principles and related practices possible, promising and successful.
