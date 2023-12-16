Sacramento Kwanzaa - Freedom, Justice and Peace: Principles and Practice For A New World

Date:

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Sierra Service Project

Tool Library - Urban Agriculture

1516 Del Paso Rd

Sacramento, CA. 95813

North Sacramento Community Ingathering, African Drum, Spoken Word, Kinara Workshop, Umoja



"Kwanzaa, Freedom, Justice and Peace:

Principles and Practices For A New World"



Dr. Maulana Karenga initiated the practice of providing an annual Kwanzaa theme and Annual Kwanzaa Founder’s Message, he has sought to offer a theme and message which serve as a framework and focus for the world African community to relate the principles and practices of Kwanzaa to enduring and current issues of life, work and struggle.



The Annual Kwanzaa theme and Founder’s Message also serve as another point of community, national and Pan-African unity, Umoja, the first principle of the Nguzo Saba.



For it is the principle, Umoja, which makes all the other principles and related practices possible, promising and successful.