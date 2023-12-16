top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/26/2023
Central Valley Education & Student Activism

Sacramento Kwanzaa - Freedom, Justice and Peace: Principles and Practice For A New World

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Sierra Service Project
Tool Library - Urban Agriculture
1516 Del Paso Rd
Sacramento, CA. 95813
North Sacramento Community Ingathering, African Drum, Spoken Word, Kinara Workshop, Umoja

"Kwanzaa, Freedom, Justice and Peace:
Principles and Practices For A New World"

Dr. Maulana Karenga initiated the practice of providing an annual Kwanzaa theme and Annual Kwanzaa Founder’s Message, he has sought to offer a theme and message which serve as a framework and focus for the world African community to relate the principles and practices of Kwanzaa to enduring and current issues of life, work and struggle.

The Annual Kwanzaa theme and Founder’s Message also serve as another point of community, national and Pan-African unity, Umoja, the first principle of the Nguzo Saba.

For it is the principle, Umoja, which makes all the other principles and related practices possible, promising and successful.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 16, 2023 11:57PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$53.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code