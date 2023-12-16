Protest for Gaza at Office of Rep. Kevin Mullin by Consituents Want Peace

Constituents and peace groups, mothers and children, young and old lined the El Camino Real in front of the office of Congressman Kevin Mullin on December 15

About 25 activists, some of whom have met with Congressman Kevin Mullin, protested in front of his office in San Mateo on December 15. Then have been urging him to endorse House Resolution 786 that calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They organized the demonstration because they are frustrated by his lack of a commitment to peace.



"This is the most heavily documented aggression on a population of people and we don’t know what more info he needs to make a conscientious decision about this genocide," said a spokesperson.



Anti-war groups San Mateo Peace Action and the Raging Grannies were also represented at the protest. The Grannies said that before Mullin was chosen to replace Congresswoman Jackie Speier he called her "our Buster Posey", comparing her to a male organized sports celebrity demonstrating misogyny.



Mullin is a Democrat representing the CA-15 district that includes the southeast side of San Francisco and most of San Mateo County.