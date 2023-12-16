The Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council passed a resolution on Thursday in Rapid City, South Dakota, in support of Palestinians, calling for an immediate ceasefire, emergency humanitarian aid, and an end to United States military aid to Israel. Oceti Sakowin, the Great Sioux Nation, said Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing and genocide that mirrors what was done to the Oceti Sakowin. The Council said Israel's apartheid regime would not be possible without the United States government's military aid.

OCETI SAKOWIN TREATY COUNCIL PASSED SWEEPING MEASURE SUPPORTING THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE OF GAZA, CALLING FOR AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE AND EMERGENCY AID FOR THE MILLIONS DISPLACEDBy Brenda Norrell, Censored NewsThe Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council passed a resolution on Thursday in Rapid City, South Dakota, in support of Palestinians, calling for an immediate ceasefire, emergency humanitarian aid, and an end to United States military aid to Israel.Oceti Sakowin, Lakota, Dakota and Nakota of the Great Sioux Nation, said Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing and genocide that mirrors what was done to the Oceti Sakowin.Comparing the genocide by Israel to that carried out by the U.S. Indian Removal Act, the Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council's resolution points out the similarities of the prisoner-of-war camps and the destruction of their means of survival."This act was designed to cut relationships Native Peoples had with the land by removing us, keeping us in prisoner of war camps, destroying our homes, our medicines, our crops, our livestock, and killing any who resisted," the Council said.Now, two million Palestinians are being forced to leave Gaza or risk being bombed. More than 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, 7,729 are children.Oceti Sakowin, Lakota, Dakota and Nakota, in what is referred to as the United States and Canada, said Israel would not be able to maintain an apartheid regime with aid provided by the United States government."The state of Israel would not be able to maintain an apartheid regime without enormous military aid provided by the United States every year, thereby also depriving Americans and Federal Programs of money for their own urgent needs," states the Council's resolution (published in full below.)OCETI SAKOWIN TREATY COUNCILOCETI SAKOWIN TERRITORYHE SAPA, SOUTH DAKOTARESOLUTION NO. 2023 2A RESOLUTION OF OCETI SAKOWIN TREATY COUNCIL AFFIRMING SUPPORT FOR THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE OF GAZAStatement of solidarity and call to action in response to the genocide of the Palestinian PeopleAuthor: Krystal Two Bulls, Nadya Tannous Sponsor: Honor The EarthWHEREAS, the Oceti Sakowin Council is the treaty body of the Oceti Sakowin.WHEREAS, In 1830, Congress passed the Indian Removal Act as a means of claiming and expanding U.S. territory by violently removing Native Peoples from our homelands to territories not our own;WHEREAS, This act was designed to cut relationships Native Peoples had with the land by removing us, keeping us in prisoner of war camps, destroying our homes, our medicines, our crops, our livestock, and killing any who resisted;WHEREAS, On the other side of the world, our Palestinian Relatives in Gaza are resisting similar violence and conditions, albeit under a different timeline of settler colonization.WHEREAS, Israel is now engaged in an ethnic cleansing campaign by first explicitly requiring two million Palestinians to leave Gaza immediately or risk being bombed in their homes and now are being bombed by the Israeli army;WHEREAS, as of the written date of this resolution, more than 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the last two months with 7,729 of those being children. 50,897 Palestinians are injured and 7,780 are missing in the Gaza Strip.WHEREAS, as of the written date of this resolution, the U.S. has committed nearly $18 billion in foreign assistance to Israel in 2023 alone. 99.7 percent of that aid goes directly to the Israeli military;WHEREAS, the state of Israel would not be able to maintain an apartheid regime without enormous military aid provided by the United States every year, thereby also depriving Americans and Federal Programs of money for their own urgent needs;NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council urges State and Federal Representatives to advocate for life-saving fuel, water, food, and supplies to be immediately allowed into Gaza, to stop military aid to the Israeli government, and for an immediate cease-fire and desist all military efforts and stop the occupation and genocide;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council recommends all Tribes within the Oceti Sakowin to adopt similar resolutions in solidarity with the People of Palestine;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council stands in full solidarity with our Palestinian relatives and full liberation of their homeland;FINALLY, BE IT RESOLVED that the Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council advocates for the dignity and safety of residents in every community, regardless of what crimes its leadership may commit, and that peaceful diplomacy is the only way to achieve this safety and dignity.PASSED, ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Oceti Sakowin Treaty Council by unanimous votes for passage and adoption this 14th day of December, 2023.---The Sioux or Oceti Sakowin are groups of Native American tribes and First Nations peoples from the Great Plains of North America. The Sioux or Oceti Sakowin are groups of Native American tribes and First Nations peoples from the Great Plains of North America. Collectively, they are the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, or "Seven Council Fires." They are located in Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Montana in the United States, and Saskatchewan and Manitoba in Canada.