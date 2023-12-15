top
East Bay Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense

People's Park Berkeley at Risk

by Kat
Fri, Dec 15, 2023 9:18PM
The heart of Berkeley's counterculture is at risk again.
UC Berkeley has begun preparing for an upcoming assault on People's Park. This Wednesday, surveyors were at the park to measure the site for construction.

In August 2022, UC made a similar attempt to 'take the park.' Despite hundreds of riot police, they were only able to keep the park fenced for several hours — during which time contractors cut down a majority of the park's trees. The destruction was highly emotional, as the park runs deep and many knew of or were those who had planted them in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

By the afternoon, the police were forced to retreat by individuals' scattered actions to block bulldozers and equipment and pry open the fences. The supposedly indestructible military grade fences were torn down & the park was liberated again!

Even though UC Berkeley is an educational institution, it seems they haven't yet learned their lesson. We must be prepared for the Park's next chapter.

Join the bulldozer alert text list by texting SAVETHEPARK to 41372.
Follow @peoplesparkberkeley on Instagram for livestreams and updates as they become available.
Learn more aboutPeople's Park Berkeley history and defense.

This attack could come very soon! It is possible to be in the end of 2023, or early days of 2024. Please tell your comrades now & make plans to come out to Berkeley to protect the park. Bring helpful equipment such as ladders, bolt cutters, and spray paint.
For more information: https://defendthepark.org/
