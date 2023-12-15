From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco: Shut It Down for Palestine!
Date:
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Dolores Park
Dolores St & 19th St
San Francisco, CA
Dolores St & 19th St
San Francisco, CA
Tell State Senator Scott Wiener that we demand a CEASEFIRE NOW! Meet at Dolores Park on Saturday, December 16th at 2:00pm.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 8:10PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network