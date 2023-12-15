top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/18/2023
Palestine International Anti-War Media Activism & Independent Media

The Missing Peace: Champions of Truth: Honoring Courageous Journalists of Gaza

sm_champions_of_truth_honoring_courageous_journalist_of_gaza.jpg
original image (1600x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 18, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa, for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize. This Monday, we'll talk about the importance of uplifting and sharing the brave reporting from journalists and reporters on the ground in Gaza.

We will be joined by special guest, journalist and filmmaker Abby Martin, to talk about her latest documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom." Abby Martin, an American journalist, television presenter, filmmaker, and activist, played a pivotal role in establishing the citizen journalism platform Media Roots. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors for the Media Freedom Foundation, overseeing Project Censored.

Throughout her career, Abby has been dedicated to shedding light on the Palestinian struggle, bringing attention to numerous human rights abuses, and exposing war crimes perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians in occupied Palestine. Collaborating with journalists in Gaza, Abby Martin co-produced the documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom," overcoming the challenges of reporting behind blockaded border. The film delves into the significant Great March Of Return protests, a weekly occurrence from March 2018 to December 2019, while also exploring broader aspects. Beyond documenting the protests, it narrates the historical and contemporary narrative of Gaza, incorporating rare archival footage to reveal untold history often overlooked by mainstream media.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/missingp1218
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 4:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code