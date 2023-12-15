The Missing Peace: Champions of Truth: Honoring Courageous Journalists of Gaza

Date:

Monday, December 18, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa, for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize. This Monday, we'll talk about the importance of uplifting and sharing the brave reporting from journalists and reporters on the ground in Gaza.



We will be joined by special guest, journalist and filmmaker Abby Martin, to talk about her latest documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom." Abby Martin, an American journalist, television presenter, filmmaker, and activist, played a pivotal role in establishing the citizen journalism platform Media Roots. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors for the Media Freedom Foundation, overseeing Project Censored.



Throughout her career, Abby has been dedicated to shedding light on the Palestinian struggle, bringing attention to numerous human rights abuses, and exposing war crimes perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians in occupied Palestine. Collaborating with journalists in Gaza, Abby Martin co-produced the documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom," overcoming the challenges of reporting behind blockaded border. The film delves into the significant Great March Of Return protests, a weekly occurrence from March 2018 to December 2019, while also exploring broader aspects. Beyond documenting the protests, it narrates the historical and contemporary narrative of Gaza, incorporating rare archival footage to reveal untold history often overlooked by mainstream media.

