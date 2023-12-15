From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pelosi: The People Demand a Ceasefire Now!
Date:
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
2640 Broadway, near Divisadero in Pacific Heights, San Francisco
Our message is Representative Pelosi: The People Demand a Ceasefire Now!!
Represent the overwhelming desire of your constituents for an end to the genocide!
Gather at Representative Nancy Pelosi's house to demand that she call for a immediate, permanent ceasefire, safe return of hostages and prisoners, no $ for Israel's genocide, halt violence in the West Bank. Pelosi may or may not be home on Sunday (there's a good chance she'll be home), nevertheless she cannot continue to say that she won't support a ceasefire until Hamas is defeated. Biden says the Israel/U.S. ground war must end by January, admitting that defeating Hamas is not their agenda. Pelosi is ignoring her constituents and the 80% of Democrats who want a ceasefire.
Picket line, testimonies by Pelosi's constituents, chanting/singing, we'll have signs or bring your own. Family-friendly action; children's activities.
Represent the overwhelming desire of your constituents for an end to the genocide!
Gather at Representative Nancy Pelosi's house to demand that she call for a immediate, permanent ceasefire, safe return of hostages and prisoners, no $ for Israel's genocide, halt violence in the West Bank. Pelosi may or may not be home on Sunday (there's a good chance she'll be home), nevertheless she cannot continue to say that she won't support a ceasefire until Hamas is defeated. Biden says the Israel/U.S. ground war must end by January, admitting that defeating Hamas is not their agenda. Pelosi is ignoring her constituents and the 80% of Democrats who want a ceasefire.
Picket line, testimonies by Pelosi's constituents, chanting/singing, we'll have signs or bring your own. Family-friendly action; children's activities.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/events
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 3:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network