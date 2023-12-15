Pelosi: The People Demand a Ceasefire Now!

Date:

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

2640 Broadway, near Divisadero in Pacific Heights, San Francisco

Our message is Representative Pelosi: The People Demand a Ceasefire Now!!

Represent the overwhelming desire of your constituents for an end to the genocide!



Gather at Representative Nancy Pelosi's house to demand that she call for a immediate, permanent ceasefire, safe return of hostages and prisoners, no $ for Israel's genocide, halt violence in the West Bank. Pelosi may or may not be home on Sunday (there's a good chance she'll be home), nevertheless she cannot continue to say that she won't support a ceasefire until Hamas is defeated. Biden says the Israel/U.S. ground war must end by January, admitting that defeating Hamas is not their agenda. Pelosi is ignoring her constituents and the 80% of Democrats who want a ceasefire.



Picket line, testimonies by Pelosi's constituents, chanting/singing, we'll have signs or bring your own. Family-friendly action; children's activities.