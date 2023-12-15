top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Plant Futures Fest

sm_1_copy.jpg
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Plant Futures Initiative
Location Details:
Oakstop, Oakland, California - 1721 Broadway #201, Oakland, CA 94612
The team Plant Futures is thrilled to officially invite you to join us in Oakland on February 24th for the first annual PLANT FUTURES FEST!

WHAT: Plant Futures Fest is a daylong event filled with plant-based innovation, inspiration, and community to empower students and professionals to create a plant-centric future for the planet, people, and animals. The event will feature a keynote and presentations, job fair, networking, cooking demos, food sampling, and music.

SPEAKERS: Acclaimed vegan cook, author, artist and activist Bryant Terry will be featured as the keynote speaker. Terry is the winner of a James Beard Award, named among San Francisco Magazine’s Smartest People in the Bay Area Food Scene, and Fast Company’s People Who Are Changing the Future of Food. In regard to his food justice activism, Terry’s mentor Alice Waters says, “Bryant Terry knows that good food should be an everyday right and not a privilege.” The event will also feature presentations by Seth Tibbott, Founder of Tofurky, Ashley Kirk, founder of Planted Foods, and more.

WHEN: February 24, 2024 / 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Oakstop, Oakland, California - 1721 Broadway #201, Oakland, CA 94612

ATTEND: Tickets Available here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-futures-fest-oakland-tickets-718685316127?aff=oddtdtcreator) . ~Early bird discount available through 12/31/23~

We hope that you will join us for this fantastic event and day of learning, eating and connection. To stay updated on Plant Futures Fest, visit us on LinkedIn and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates.
For more information: https://plantfuturesinitiative.org/plant-f...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 1:37PM
