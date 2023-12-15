top
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers

At SF Google, Thousands Demand No Tech for Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 15, 2023 10:11AM
Thousands of tech workers, community activists and Google workers rallied at San Francisco Google offices at the foot of Market St. to demand that Google stop profiting off Israeli's genocide by supporting their technology in the war on Palestinians
sm_google_tech_apartheid_12-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of tech workers and community member rallied on 12/14/23 in front of Google
offices in San Francisco to stop Google's tech and AI support for the Israeli apartheid regime.
Google workers spoke out about why they were urging Google to stop profiteering off the
Israeli war machine like Nimbus. Google management is also targeting Google workers who speak out against the genocide.

Speakers also discussed how AI is being developed and supported by Google to target and murder Palestinians.

CWA Alphabet Worker Union is also organizing at Google but did not support this action.

Additional Media:
Google Stop Nimbus! No TECH For Apartheid, Rally In SF At Google Cloud Conference
https://youtu.be/euih2uTtSv8

Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352

SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Israel
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo

Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus

Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?
utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter

Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/

Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY

CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/zhkqNHXK-Wk
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
