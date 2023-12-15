Thousands of tech workers, community activists and Google workers rallied at San Francisco Google offices at the foot of Market St. to demand that Google stop profiting off Israeli's genocide by supporting their technology in the war on Palestinians

Thousands of tech workers and community member rallied on 12/14/23 in front of Googleoffices in San Francisco to stop Google's tech and AI support for the Israeli apartheid regime.Google workers spoke out about why they were urging Google to stop profiteering off theIsraeli war machine like Nimbus. Google management is also targeting Google workers who speak out against the genocide.Speakers also discussed how AI is being developed and supported by Google to target and murder Palestinians.CWA Alphabet Worker Union is also organizing at Google but did not support this action.Additional Media:Google Stop Nimbus! No TECH For Apartheid, Rally In SF At Google Cloud ConferenceProtesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid IsraelGoogle Nimbus ContractGoogle AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract ShowsGoogle Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Borderutm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20NewsletterGoogle’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for LaborTech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SFCWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military ContractsProduction of Labor Video Project