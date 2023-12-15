From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
At SF Google, Thousands Demand No Tech for Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out
Thousands of tech workers, community activists and Google workers rallied at San Francisco Google offices at the foot of Market St. to demand that Google stop profiting off Israeli's genocide by supporting their technology in the war on Palestinians
Thousands of tech workers and community member rallied on 12/14/23 in front of Google
offices in San Francisco to stop Google's tech and AI support for the Israeli apartheid regime.
Google workers spoke out about why they were urging Google to stop profiteering off the
Israeli war machine like Nimbus. Google management is also targeting Google workers who speak out against the genocide.
Speakers also discussed how AI is being developed and supported by Google to target and murder Palestinians.
CWA Alphabet Worker Union is also organizing at Google but did not support this action.
Additional Media:
Google Stop Nimbus! No TECH For Apartheid, Rally In SF At Google Cloud Conference
https://youtu.be/euih2uTtSv8
Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352
SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Israel
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo
Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?
utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
offices in San Francisco to stop Google's tech and AI support for the Israeli apartheid regime.
Google workers spoke out about why they were urging Google to stop profiteering off the
Israeli war machine like Nimbus. Google management is also targeting Google workers who speak out against the genocide.
Speakers also discussed how AI is being developed and supported by Google to target and murder Palestinians.
CWA Alphabet Worker Union is also organizing at Google but did not support this action.
Additional Media:
Google Stop Nimbus! No TECH For Apartheid, Rally In SF At Google Cloud Conference
https://youtu.be/euih2uTtSv8
Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352
SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Israel
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo
Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?
utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/zhkqNHXK-Wk
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network