East Bay Racial Justice

Alerta! Alerta! Antifascist Action at Lake Merritt

by some anarchists, Jews, and anti-fascists
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 9:01PM
a clarification, a warning, a call to action
sm_killnazis.jpeg
original image (1500x2000)
As many people are aware, there has been an increasing level of white nationalist activity around Lake Merritt, in the form of a stickering and graffiti campaign by some pathetic losers attempting to push a fascist agenda. This asshole, or assholes, have been repping the anti-Jewish, racist, transphobic neo-Nazi National Justice Party (NJP), putting up messages like "white unity', "white strike", and other nonsense. As anti-fascists, Jews, and anarchists, we don't take this lightly. Crews have been going out, multiple times a week, to clear up the trash and send our own messages, that this kind of hate isn't tolerated in the Town. We don't fucking play that shit.

Sometime before the morning of Dec. 13th, a menorah that had been set up in the amphitheater area of the lake by Chabad in front of the memorial for all lives lost to police violence, was destroyed and thrown in the water. We condemn this, full stop. The destruction of the menorah sends a message to Jews across the bay that public displays of our religion and identity are under threat. At the same time, we are crystal clear that Chabad, as an organization that seeks to make Jewish life inextricable from Zionist occupation and apartheid, are in no way our allies. Their goals undermine the safety and reinforce the oppression of both Palestinians and Jews worldwide.

Unfortunately, a message we left for the NJP losers has been shared on social media, in a way that implies a connection to the desecration of the menorah. It appears that someone spray painted over the phrase "Hey NJP," leading to the impression that our message was directed at Chabad.

WE NEED TO BE FUCKING CLEAR: We left this message before the menorah was erected. This message directly references the fact that NJP as an organizing body is falling to pieces [ https://x.com/AnonCommieStan/status/1730254499208470549?s=20 ]. We wanted this person, or persons, to know that we are aware of them and we are going to stop their ability to sow hate and discord in our communities. It is incredibly distressing that this is now being twisted to connect the destruction of the menorah to our anti-fascist work.

As anarchists, we stand unwavering, both in our opposition to our enemies, and in solidarity with our comrades in struggle. Specifically, to Jewish Voices for Peace, and the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, we say, we are in direct solidarity with both the struggle for Palestinian liberation and an end to anti-Jewish violence.

-some anarchists, Jews, and anti-fascists

p.s. to anyone who reads this: it's not only up to us to take care of fascist messaging in our communities; it's the responsibility of everyone who desires an end to white supremacy and desires a more beautiful world. familiarize yourselves with nazi imagery and messaging, keep markers or paint on you, and when you see bullshit, handle it. you're more powerful than you think. we fucking got this. <3<3<3
§original tag at the memorial that was partially altered
by some anarchists, Jews, and anti-fascists
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 9:01PM
sm_heynjp.jpeg
original image (1500x2000)
this is the original tag, before being altered and posted to social media, thrown up as is before the menorah was erected.
§our shit that also got crossed out (like the shit at the memorial)
by some anarchists, Jews, and anti-fascists
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 9:01PM
sm_smashonsight.jpeg
original image (1500x2000)
§their shit (destroy destroy destroy)
by some anarchists, Jews, and anti-fascists
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 9:01PM
sm_whiteunitysticker.jpeg
original image (1125x2000)
§second example of their shit (fire fire fire)
by some anarchists, Jews, and anti-fascists
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 9:01PM
sm_ourdutysticker.jpeg
original image (1280x972)
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
