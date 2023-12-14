From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Roseville Protest for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Corner of Roseville Parkway & Galleria Blvd
Roseville, CA
Protest at Roseville Galleria.
Bring your flags, signs, banners and wear a keffiyeh.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/12-16-23-protest...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 8:24PM
