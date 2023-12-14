Action: Demand for a Ceasefire Resolution at San Pablo City Council Meeting

Date:

Monday, December 18, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1000 Gateway Avenue

San Pablo, CA

Join us in demanding the City of San Pablo put a ceasefire resolution in their agenda! We aim to push San Pablo to follow in the footsteps of Richmond and Oakland in passing a resolution and joining the global pressure for a ceasefire. Bring signs and speak in solidarity with the people of Palestine for a ceasefire now! Please wear a mask if possible for COVID concerns!



Rally at 5:30pm

Public comments for items not on the agenda begin at the start of the meeting at 6pm.