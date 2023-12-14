From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: Demand for a Ceasefire Resolution at San Pablo City Council Meeting
Monday, December 18, 2023
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Critical Mass
Angela
1000 Gateway Avenue
San Pablo, CA
Join us in demanding the City of San Pablo put a ceasefire resolution in their agenda! We aim to push San Pablo to follow in the footsteps of Richmond and Oakland in passing a resolution and joining the global pressure for a ceasefire. Bring signs and speak in solidarity with the people of Palestine for a ceasefire now! Please wear a mask if possible for COVID concerns!
Rally at 5:30pm
Public comments for items not on the agenda begin at the start of the meeting at 6pm.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/peoplescommunity...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 5:58PM
