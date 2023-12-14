From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: Rally for Ceasefire at Congressman Kevin Mullin's Office
Friday, December 15, 2023
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Angela
1528 S El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
The Peninsula demands Congressman Mullin call for a ceasefire. Gather at his office on Friday, December 15th from 9am-12pm.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
