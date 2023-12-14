Want to know what's next in the plan for reparations in San Francisco? Come to this free online event to hear from African American Reparations Advisory Committee Chair Eric McDonnell about the plan to support thriving Black communities across the city. The committee has made recommendations for addressing the discrimination that Black residents have historically faced and continue to experience.

The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of San Francisco with partners including:

SF African American Chamber of Commerce

SF Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

GLIDE

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, SF Branch

National Council of Negro Women, Northern California Region

