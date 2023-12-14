top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
San Francisco Racial Justice

San Francisco reparations in conversation

Date:
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
Online

Want to know what's next in the plan for reparations in San Francisco? Come to this free online event to hear from African American Reparations Advisory Committee Chair Eric McDonnell about the plan to support thriving Black communities across the city. The committee has made recommendations for addressing the discrimination that Black residents have historically faced and continue to experience.

The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of San Francisco with partners including:

  • SF African American Chamber of Commerce
  • SF Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
  • GLIDE
  • National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, SF Branch
  • National Council of Negro Women, Northern California Region

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that defends democracy. We provide education to encourage people to vote in elections and participate in government. We also engage in advocacy to influence public policy that benefits the community. People of all genders are welcome.

For more information: https://bit.ly/ReparationsJan2024
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 2:35PM
by League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 2:35PM
https://bit.ly/ReparationsJan2024
