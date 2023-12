SF School District office sees hundreds of young activists as protests expand throughout the Bay Area.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

December 13. Hundreds young people, mostly high school students, showed up after school at the San Francisco Unified School District office on San Francisco's Franklin Street to protest Israel's attempt at Palestinian genocide.The students , many wearing keffiyes, now become a symbol of solidarity with Palestine, also let it be known that they will not be censored. Supported by teachers and other adults they demanded a cease fire and inveighed against attacks and discrimination against Muslims. Demonstrators also demanded that money be for education, not weaponry.With flags and signs, the protest expanded in into Franklin Street and yellow vested protesters redirected traffic away. Though the protest was just in back of City Hall, not one police agent was visible.The action concluded with a sound truck leading a short march.See all high resolution photos here