Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Young People Protest Palestine Genocide and Denounce Censorship

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
SF School District office sees hundreds of young activists as protests expand throughout the Bay Area.
sm_01_leon_kunstenaar_01_347-850_6784.jpg
original image (1823x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

December 13. Hundreds young people, mostly high school students, showed up after school at the San Francisco Unified School District office on San Francisco's Franklin Street to protest Israel's attempt at Palestinian genocide.

The students , many wearing keffiyes, now become a symbol of solidarity with Palestine, also let it be known that they will not be censored. Supported by teachers and other adults they demanded a cease fire and inveighed against attacks and discrimination against Muslims. Demonstrators also demanded that money be for education, not weaponry.

With flags and signs, the protest expanded in into Franklin Street and yellow vested protesters redirected traffic away. Though the protest was just in back of City Hall, not one police agent was visible.

The action concluded with a sound truck leading a short march.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_02_347-858_8347.jpg
original image (1773x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_03_347-858_8352.jpg
original image (1575x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_04_347-858_8355.jpg
original image (1725x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_05_347-858_8356.jpg
original image (1400x1554)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_06_347-858_8366.jpg
original image (1979x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_07_347-850_6779.jpg
original image (1826x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_08_347-858_8391.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_09_347-858_8395.jpg
original image (2019x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_10_347-858_8427.jpg
original image (1910x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_11_347-858_8441.jpg
original image (2021x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_12_347-858_8443.jpg
original image (1400x1729)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_13_347-858_8456.jpg
original image (1795x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_14_347-858_8463.jpg
original image (1964x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_15_347-858_8469.jpg
original image (1579x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_16_347-858_8477.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§SF School District office sees hundreds of youngh people as protests expands throughout the Bay Area
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_xtra_01_347-858_8405.jpg
original image (1400x1829)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_18_347-858_8493.jpg
original image (1723x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_19_347-850_6848.jpg
original image (1998x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 11:48AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_20_347-858_8503.jpg
original image (1879x1400)
Add Your Comments
