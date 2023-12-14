From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rancho Cordova: Shut it Down for Palestine!
Date:
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Aerojet Rocketdyne
2001 Aerojet Road
Rancho, Rancho Cordova
2001 Aerojet Road
Rancho, Rancho Cordova
Protest weapons maker Aerojet. Stop U.S. funding genocide. End all weapons sales and aid to apartheid Israel!
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/aerojet-demo/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 7:03AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network