View events for the week of 12/15/2023
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Revolutionary Friday: Stop U.S. Funding for Genocide; End the Occupation

sm_img_1310_signs.jpg
original image (960x1280)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 15, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th Street (Corner of Mission & 7th St.)
San Francisco
Revolutionary Friday, will be at the SF Federal Building this Friday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office is located there. Representative Pelosi as well as President Biden, the two California senators, Padilla and Buttler continue to vote for funds for military aid and weapons to Israel. All are resisting the peoples call to stop funding Israel and for a ceasefire in Gaza. All are complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian People!

All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, to demand an end to the genocide, illegal and violent occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.

We have banners, signs, and chalk for sidewalk messaging. You are also welcomed to bring your own homemade messages.

Update December 13. It is cold and rainy season in Gaza. The IDF continues to bomb Gaza and the West Bank, abduct children, women and men. At least 18,608 + Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 7, many more people remain buried in the rubble.

Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine! Call Out the U.S. governments complicity with the genocide of the Palestinian people.

WE CALL FOR:

• AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL

• AN END TO THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE

• A CEASEFIRE on the Palestinian people by the Zionist government

• BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL

• END THE APARTHEID / COLONIALIZATION OF PALESTINE


Our RESISTANCE to U.S. policy makers is important to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine / Gaza.

VIVA VIVA PALESTINA!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 10:30PM
§
by Revolutionary Workers Front
Wed, Dec 13, 2023 10:30PM
sm_img_1309.jpg
original image (768x1024)
