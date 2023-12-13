From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: San Leandro For Ceasefire, Protect The Sanctity Of Life
Monday, December 18, 2023
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Critical Mass
Angela
835 E 14th St
San Leandro, Ca
Protect the Sanctity of Life: From Steven Taylor to Gaza!
There will be a candlelight vigil and rally before the San Leandro City Council Meeting, so be there by 6:30pm. Stand in solidarity with San Leandro 4 Ceasefire, the Social Justice Academy, and Justice 4 Steven Taylor to demand that the San Leandro Mayor and City Council protect the sanctity of life and pass an Emergency Ceasefire Resolution🍉 We, the youth of the social Justice Academy of San Leandro have made it our duty to pass a ceasefire resolution in the city of San Leandro. Though our first council meeting in December 4th proved unsuccessful, the community engagement and people power was undeniable. We are hoping to pass an emergency ceasefire resolution December 18th and pack out our city hall with as many people as we can.
