Silent Vigil for Peace in Palestine and Ukraine
Friday, December 15, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Angela
corner of El Camino & Embarcadero, outside Town & Country shopping center, on the public sidewalk
855 El Camino
Palo Alto, CA
Join community peace activists in the ongoing silent vigil (in Quaker tradition) every Friday to end the wars. The vigils are organized by the Palo Alto/Peninsula women and men of the local WILPF (Women's Intl. League for Peace and Freedom) branch. We have signs and banners to share.
Contact us at wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com for more information.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PPAWILPF
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 8:20PM
