Silent Vigil for Peace in Palestine and Ukraine

Date:

Friday, December 15, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

corner of El Camino & Embarcadero, outside Town & Country shopping center, on the public sidewalk

855 El Camino

Palo Alto, CA





Contact us at Join community peace activists in the ongoing silent vigil (in Quaker tradition) every Friday to end the wars. The vigils are organized by the Palo Alto/Peninsula women and men of the local WILPF (Women's Intl. League for Peace and Freedom) branch. We have signs and banners to share.Contact us at wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com for more information.