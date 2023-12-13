International Human Rights Day Community Art Build and Teach-In

Date:

Friday, December 15, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1555 Irving St.

San Francisco, CA

December 10th marked International Human Rights Day and the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Join us as we discuss the various ways peoples’ movements around the world have fought for liberation and genuine peace despite the United Nations use of the human rights declaration as a tool to uphold imperialist powers and oppression over much of the Global South. We will also engage in art making and poetry reading as a form of healing & resistance.



Long Live International Solidarity!



#ihrd23 #ihrd2023 #Freepalestine #ceasefirenow🇵🇸

#Whatshappeninginmyanmar #handsoffhaiti #Philippines #stopthebombings #stoptheuswarmachine