Crash Congressman Jimmy Panetta’s Fundraiser to Demand a Ceasefire Now!

Date:

Friday, December 15, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Big Sur River Inn, 46840 Highway 1, Big Sur

Join us this Friday to demand that Congressman Jimmy Panetta calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine.



Panetta won’t support a ceasefire. He only supports a “humanitarian pause” which has come & gone. Today the genocide against Palestinians continues with no end in sight.



Why won’t Panetta make a ceasefire commitment? Because his biggest donations are from the arms industry: at least $174k from companies like Rayetheon and Northrop Grumman.



How many people have to die before Panetta picks a side?



Panetta: Ceasefire now! Stop the war machine! Stop the genocide!