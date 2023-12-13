From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Crash Congressman Jimmy Panetta’s Fundraiser to Demand a Ceasefire Now!
Date:
Friday, December 15, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Big Sur River Inn, 46840 Highway 1, Big Sur
Join us this Friday to demand that Congressman Jimmy Panetta calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine.
Panetta won’t support a ceasefire. He only supports a “humanitarian pause” which has come & gone. Today the genocide against Palestinians continues with no end in sight.
Why won’t Panetta make a ceasefire commitment? Because his biggest donations are from the arms industry: at least $174k from companies like Rayetheon and Northrop Grumman.
How many people have to die before Panetta picks a side?
Panetta: Ceasefire now! Stop the war machine! Stop the genocide!
Panetta won’t support a ceasefire. He only supports a “humanitarian pause” which has come & gone. Today the genocide against Palestinians continues with no end in sight.
Why won’t Panetta make a ceasefire commitment? Because his biggest donations are from the arms industry: at least $174k from companies like Rayetheon and Northrop Grumman.
How many people have to die before Panetta picks a side?
Panetta: Ceasefire now! Stop the war machine! Stop the genocide!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 7:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network