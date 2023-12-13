top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

Activists Tell Costco: Lobster Products Pose Risk to Endangered Whales

by Center for Biological Diversity
Wed, Dec 13, 2023 7:09PM
SAN FRANCISCO, December 13, 2023 — Several activists dressed as lobsters delivered a petition with more than 20,000 signatures to the management at a Costco store today. The petition urges the company to stop selling lobster products not certified as sustainable.
sm_rslobster-costco-drew-bird-fpwc.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
The performing “lobsters” chanted about saving whales while displaying large whale plushies tangled in pretend fishing rope. Several customers filmed with their phones and asked questions about lobster and whales.

Costco has stated a commitment to sustainable products, but the chain continues to sell American lobster not certified by the Marine Stewardship Council.

“We’re asking Costco to stop selling American lobster that puts whales at risk of deadly entanglements,” said Ben Grundy, oceans campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Whales have to swim through a dangerous maze of millions of seafood traps and ropes. Too many whales perish for the seafood on our plate. Several other retailers have already stopped offering uncertified lobster, and we’ve asked Costco to follow suit several times, with no response.”

The Gulf of Maine lobster fishery had its Marine Stewardship Council sustainability certification suspended last December, due to a court finding that the fishery was out of compliance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. Millions of traps with vertical fishing lines are set each year to catch American lobster. Deployed throughout critical whale habitat, these fishing lines connect traps to the ocean’s surface and risk entanglement of marine life.

Another sustainable seafood advisory group, Seafood Watch, added American lobster to its “red list” of seafood to avoid in September 2022. Shortly after that announcement, Whole Foods decided to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster. Seafood Watch is operated by the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Entanglement in fishing gear is a persistent threat to endangered whales on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. When whales become entangled in fishing gear, they can drown immediately or die over an extended period from injuries, infections or starvation.


Photo: Activists urge Costco to stop selling American lobster lacking sustainability certification outside a Costco store in San Francisco, CA on December 13, 2023. Photo by: Drew Bird, drewbirdphoto.com


The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.7 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.


https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/activists-tell-costco-lobster-products-pose-risk-to-endangered-whales-2023-12-13/
For more information: https://biologicaldiversity.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code