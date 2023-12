Justice for Raymond Mattia: Peaceful Protest on Tohono O'odham Nation

Date:

Friday, December 15, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Censored News

Location Details:

Route 86 and Spencer Drive

Sells, Arizona

Justice for Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, murdered in front of his home, by bullets fired by Tohono O'odham Police and U.S. Border Patrol agents. Peaceful protest in Sells, Arizona, Tohono O'odham Nation, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 3 pm.



Peaceful Protest: Justice for Raymond Mattia. Sells, Arizona, Tohono O'odham Nation. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 3 pm.



Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, was murdered in front of his home in Ali Jegk, on the Tohono O'odham Nation, in a hail of bullets fired by Tohono O'odham Police and U.S. Border Patrol agents.