Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Labor & Workers

Monterey Bay Central Labor Council Calls for Ceasefire in Israel and Palestine

by Santa Cruz News
Wed, Dec 13, 2023 8:13AM
On December 6, the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council voted on a statement calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine to local, state, and federal electeds. The Monterey Bay Central Labor Council (MBCLC) is the local body of the AFL-CIO. MBCLC serves as a coalition of the Labor Community in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, with over 80 affiliated unions, representing more than 37,000 union members and their families.
Full statement from the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council:

The US Labor Movement Calls for Ceasefire in Israel and Palestine

We, members of the American labor movement, mourn the loss of life in Israel and Palestine. We express our solidarity with all workers and our common desire for peace in Palestine and Israel, and we call on President Joe Biden and Congress to push for an immediate ceasefire and end to the siege of Gaza. We cannot bomb our way to peace. We also condemn any hate crimes against Muslims, Jews, or anyone else.

In issuing this call, U.S. unions are joining the efforts of 13 Congressmembers and others who are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The basic rights of people must be restored. Water, fuel, food, and other humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza, power must be restored, and foreign nationals and Palestinians requiring medical care must be allowed out of Gaza.

The Israeli hostages taken by Hamas must be immediately released. Both Hamas and Israel must adhere to standards of international law and Geneva Convention rules of warfare concerning the welfare and security of civilians.

There must be a ceasefire in Gaza. The cycle of violence must stop so that negotiations for an enduring peace proceed.

The U.S. must act. We call on President Biden to immediately call for a ceasefire.

The road to justice cannot be paved by bombs and war. The road to peace cannot be found through warfare. We commit ourselves to work in solidarity with the Palestinian and Israeli peoples to achieve peace and justice.

Union members come from diverse backgrounds, including Jews, Muslims, and Middle Eastern communities. The rising escalation of war and arms sales doesn't serve the interests of workers anywhere. In the end, we all want a place to call home and for our children to be safe. Working people around the world want and deserve to live free from the effects of violence, war and militarization.

Thousands of Americans have joined the groundswell of global solidarity demanding a ceasefire now.

It's the labor movement's turn to make our voices heard and demand a ceasefire. Together, we can stand for peace, justice, and a better future for working people everywhere.

Monterey Bay Central Labor Council
For more information: https://mbclc.org/
