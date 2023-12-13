top
Palestine U.S. Racial Justice

'Race, Liberation, and Palestine' Rutgers Didn't Bend to Pressure to Shut Down Event

by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Dec 13, 2023 8:12AM
The threats, pressure from a U.S. Congressman, and thousands of e-mails didn't shut down the event, "Race, Liberation and Palestine," at Rutgers University.
sm_gbexqm5w4aava68.jpeg
original image (659x551)
'Race, Liberation and Palestine' Rutgers Refuses to Shut Down Event after Congressman's Demand

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- The threats, pressure from a U.S. Congressman, and 12,000 e-mails, didn't shut down the event, "Race, Liberation and Palestine," at Rutgers University.

Nick Estes, Lakota, Lower Brule in South Dakota, said the U.S. had more than 400 federal institutions dedicated to removing Native children from their families, all across the United States, and in Alaska and the Pacific.

Look at the headstones at Carlisle Barracks, where there are more than 200 headstones, Estes said.

"Those are Native children who died at that school. Half of the class of 1879 died at this school."

"What kind of school kills half of its class," Estes said of the military installation turned into a boarding school in Pennsylvania.

"We have our own concept of what genocide is. It is about severing relations."

"Why else would you kill children, except to take away and steal the future."

A Congressman was among those applying pressure to shut down the university event. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, objected to two of three speakers scheduled to speak at an event late Thursday afternoon on the New Brunswick campus. Rutgers refused to shut it down after the Congressman targeted Nick Estes and former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill.

Rutgers Professor Brittney Cooper begins the program by speaking on grief. She speaks on rising above personal grief, and remembering, "We are still here." Cooper is a tenured professor of Women and Gender Studies, author, professor, activist, and cultural critic.

Moderator Sylvia Chan-Malik begins with the words of Angela Davis.

"Genocide is not possible without racism," said Rutgers Professor Noura Erakat, who describes the mass murder of children in Gaza and the widespread effort to make Palestinians "invisible."

Erakat also describes the lawsuit filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights charging President Biden for his role in genocide in Palestine.

"Now, they are targeting the very places that they told the people to evacuate to," Erakat said.

"They are arriving with their family members' body parts in bags."

Professor and author Marc Lamont Hill said, "This is not about eliminating Hamas, it is about ethnic cleansing."

"It is genocide."

Hill described the atrocity of premature babies in Gaza being denied electricity for their incubators.

"This is a moral atrocity."

Read more at Censored News

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/12/race-liberation-and-palestine-watch.html

Watch event online https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRQXuQwYmO8

About the speakers

Nick Estes, Lakota, Lower Brule, South Dakota, is an award-winning author, co-founder of The Red Nation, and professor at the University of Minnesota. Estes was among the voices at the forefront at Standing Rock, in the resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Marc Lamont Hill is the host of Al Jazeera UpFront and other programs, an award-winning journalist and author of eight books. Hill is a presidential professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center.

Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney, author, and associate professor of Africana Studies and the Program of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Read more about the speakers
https://sawyerseminarafterlives.rutgers.edu/speakers/
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/12/rac...
The children who never came home. Carlisle Indian School, Pennsylvania.
