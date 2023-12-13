From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Screening of Roadmap to Apartheid & the Struggle Today Against US Funded Israeli Genocide
Date:
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Frontt
Location Details:
474 Valencia St.
SF Screening Of Roadmap To Apartheid & The Struggle Today Against US Funded Israeli Genocide
Sunday, December 17, 2023 2:00 PM
474 Valencia St./16th St.
San Francisco
Roadmap To Apatheid expose the connection between the South Africa apartheid regime.
With a comparison between apartheid South Africa and the Israel/Palestine conflict, this doc traces the future of one conflict from the past weaving the history of apartheid into the complex issues facing Israelis and Palestinians.
It also looks at the Israeli trade union Histadrut. The Histadrut supported apartheid regime in South Africa and supports the racist apartheid system. The AFL-CIO leadership also support the Histadrut and the Zionist regime and have been silent about the genocide.
In this tour de force video, award winning documentary, two first-time directors, a white South African and a Jewish Israeli, use their own experiences to examine the apartheid analogy commonly used to describe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Narrated by Alice Walker (The Color Purple), Roadmap to Apartheid is as much a historical document of the rise and fall of apartheid in South Africa, as it is a film about why Palestinians feel they are living in an apartheid system today, and why an increasing number of people worldwide are beginning to agree with them.
The film compares the many similar laws and tools used by both Israel and apartheid-era South Africa, and also points out where the analogy is less applicable. The audience will see what life is like for Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and inside Israel while gaining a deeper understanding of the conflict with the help of respected analysts. Combined with archival material and anecdotes from South Africans, the film forms a complete picture as to why the analogy is being used with increasing frequency and potency.
Discussion To Follow Film
Sponsored by
Revolutionary Workers Front
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
