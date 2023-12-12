From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: Mobilize to OUSD Board of Directors Meeting
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Critical Mass
Angela
1050 2nd Ave (Great Room)
Oakland, CA
Demand a permanent ceasefire. Challenge OUSD's consistent anti-Arab and Islamophobic position towards students and censorship of Palestine in schools.
1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA in The Great Room
Zoom: https://bit.ly/OUSD-BOS-meeting
Provide e-comment: bit.ly/OUSD-ecomment
1050 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA in The Great Room
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 9:53PM
