No US funding for bombs in Gaza!As more and more members of Congress come out for a ceasefire, there’s growing momentum also to block any further military funding for Israel. There may be a vote in the Senate on such a provision as early as this week. Call your Senator and tell them you oppose US taxpayer dollars and US weapons being sent to the Israeli military to commit war crimes against Palestinian civilians.Write to your congressperson urging them to call for a ceasefire at http://wfpus.org/ceasefirenow or text CEASEFIRE to 30403.