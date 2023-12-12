From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine Chants for Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin you make millions
Killing thousands of civilians
Lockheed employees - what’s your pay?
How many kids did you kill today?
Lockheed Martin - you are wrong
Killing children with your bombs
Lockheed work - it isn’t healthy
Selling death to make you wealthy
Lockheed Martin - do what we need
Stop making all your war machines
Why do you do it, Lockheed Martin?
Your bombs exploding kindergartens
Lockheed Martin funds the slaughter
Killing Gaza sons and daughters
Lockheed Martin you are cruel
Blowing up the Gaza schools
Lockheed Martin shut it down
we don't want you in our town
Lockheed Martin you can’t hide
You are guilty of genocide
For more information: https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine
