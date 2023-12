Free Palestine chants directed at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin you make millionsKilling thousands of civiliansLockheed employees - what’s your pay?How many kids did you kill today?Lockheed Martin - you are wrongKilling children with your bombsLockheed work - it isn’t healthySelling death to make you wealthyLockheed Martin - do what we needStop making all your war machinesWhy do you do it, Lockheed Martin?Your bombs exploding kindergartensLockheed Martin funds the slaughterKilling Gaza sons and daughtersLockheed Martin you are cruelBlowing up the Gaza schoolsLockheed Martin shut it downwe don't want you in our townLockheed Martin you can’t hideYou are guilty of genocide--- https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine