Palestine International

Free Palestine Chants for Senator Alex Padilla

by Hank Pellissier
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 12:08PM
these are activist chants directed at Senator Alex Padilla - urging him to call for a Ceasefire in Gaza
Alex Padilla - you’re in the Senate
To vote for citizens you represent

Alex Padilla - we demand Peace
We want the bombing in Gaza to cease

Alex Padilla - our taxes are your pay
Stop killing Gaza children today

Alex Padilla - We’re here to tell you
Don’t give our money to Netanyahu

Alex Padilla, do not act deaf
Don’t give our money to the IDF

Alex Padilla - don’t fund Israel’s crimes
Spend our taxes, instead, helping Palestine

Alex Padilla - We demand
Give Palestinians back their land

Alex Padilla - Your voting is Wrong
Stop killing Gaza with American bombs

Alex Padilla - Stop funding the slaughter
Of Palestinian sons and daughters

Alex Padilla - End the occupation
Or we demand your resignation

Alex Padilla - Hear us Yell and Shout
Vote for Ceasefire or We’ll Vote You Out


—— https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine
For more information: https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine
