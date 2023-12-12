From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine Chants for Senator Alex Padilla
these are activist chants directed at Senator Alex Padilla - urging him to call for a Ceasefire in Gaza
Alex Padilla - you’re in the Senate
To vote for citizens you represent
Alex Padilla - we demand Peace
We want the bombing in Gaza to cease
Alex Padilla - our taxes are your pay
Stop killing Gaza children today
Alex Padilla - We’re here to tell you
Don’t give our money to Netanyahu
Alex Padilla, do not act deaf
Don’t give our money to the IDF
Alex Padilla - don’t fund Israel’s crimes
Spend our taxes, instead, helping Palestine
Alex Padilla - We demand
Give Palestinians back their land
Alex Padilla - Your voting is Wrong
Stop killing Gaza with American bombs
Alex Padilla - Stop funding the slaughter
Of Palestinian sons and daughters
Alex Padilla - End the occupation
Or we demand your resignation
Alex Padilla - Hear us Yell and Shout
Vote for Ceasefire or We’ll Vote You Out
—— https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine
For more information: https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine
