these are activist chants directed at Senator Alex Padilla - urging him to call for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Alex Padilla - you’re in the SenateTo vote for citizens you representAlex Padilla - we demand PeaceWe want the bombing in Gaza to ceaseAlex Padilla - our taxes are your payStop killing Gaza children todayAlex Padilla - We’re here to tell youDon’t give our money to NetanyahuAlex Padilla, do not act deafDon’t give our money to the IDFAlex Padilla - don’t fund Israel’s crimesSpend our taxes, instead, helping PalestineAlex Padilla - We demandGive Palestinians back their landAlex Padilla - Your voting is WrongStop killing Gaza with American bombsAlex Padilla - Stop funding the slaughterOf Palestinian sons and daughtersAlex Padilla - End the occupationOr we demand your resignationAlex Padilla - Hear us Yell and ShoutVote for Ceasefire or We’ll Vote You Out—— https://sharetheworld.club/free-palestine