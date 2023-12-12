San Francisco SEIU 1021 General Hospital workers rallied to prepare for their contract expiration and the growing attacks by Mayor London Breed who is cutting healthcare funds while wanting to increase the police budget by $300 million. They were joined by a contingent to Healthcare Workers For Palestine who called for more money for healthcare and not war.

SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers & Healthcare Workers For Palestine Rally At SF GeneralSEIU 1021 SF General Hospital workers rallied for a contract at the hospital and were joined by Healthcare Workers For Palestine. SEIU 1021 and all city workers are under attack with the Mayor saying the city has a $800 million budget deficit. At the same time Mayor Breed is wants to give $300 million from the general fund for more police. Speakers opposed the funding of more police when there is a shortage of healthcare workers and demanded major wage increases due to inflation.Also the City has refused to hire permanent workers and has outsourced more and more work to consultants and non-profits like HealthRight 360 where healthcare workers do the same work as city workers but are paid 30% less without the benefits and conditions.Also a contingent of Healthcare Workers For Palestine joined the rally and spoke out against more military funding for the war in Palestine when workers need funding for healthcare.SEIU 1021 SF COPE committee has endorsed the resolution for an immediate ceasefire which Brenda Barros co-chair of the committee announced.