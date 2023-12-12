top
Palestine

Palestine San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers & Healthcare Workers for Palestine Rally at Hospital

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 12:26AM
San Francisco SEIU 1021 General Hospital workers rallied to prepare for their contract expiration and the growing attacks by Mayor London Breed who is cutting healthcare funds while wanting to increase the police budget by $300 million. They were joined by a contingent to Healthcare Workers For Palestine who called for more money for healthcare and not war.
sm_sf_gen_healthcare_workers_rally_12-11-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers & Healthcare Workers For Palestine Rally At SF General

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital workers rallied for a contract at the hospital and were joined by Healthcare Workers For Palestine. SEIU 1021 and all city workers are under attack with the Mayor saying the city has a $800 million budget deficit. At the same time Mayor Breed is wants to give $300 million from the general fund for more police. Speakers opposed the funding of more police when there is a shortage of healthcare workers and demanded major wage increases due to inflation.

Also the City has refused to hire permanent workers and has outsourced more and more work to consultants and non-profits like HealthRight 360 where healthcare workers do the same work as city workers but are paid 30% less without the benefits and conditions.

Also a contingent of Healthcare Workers For Palestine joined the rally and spoke out against more military funding for the war in Palestine when workers need funding for healthcare.
SEIU 1021 SF COPE committee has endorsed the resolution for an immediate ceasefire which Brenda Barros co-chair of the committee announced.

Additional Media:

Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI

SF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient Safety
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

Racism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk

Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_sot=537s

SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4=89s
SF City Workers Blast Racism
http://www.sfexaminer.com/african-american-workers-blast-city-racism-discrimination-hiring/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4=267s
http://sfbayview.com/2016/05/racism-reigns-at-james-rolph-park-san-francisco/

Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4
§Healthcare Workers For Palestine Challenge SF Supervisor Safai
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 12:26AM
sm_seiu1021_sf_general_safai_confronted_with_healthcare_workers_for_palestine_12-11-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Healthcare Workers For Palestine discussed with SF Supervisor Safai and candidate for mayor his position on the Cease Fire Resolution in the Board of Supervisors
https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4
§SF General Doctor At SEIU 1021 Rally
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 12:26AM
sm_seiu1021_dr_ann_sf_gen.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Doctors and other healthcare workers joined the rally called by SEIU 1021 on their contract fight.
https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4
§SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair-Get Ready To Strike
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 12:26AM
sm_seiu_1021_sf_gen_brenda_barros.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chair told members that they should get ready to strike if their demands are not met. She also talked about the attacks they are facing including short staffing.
https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4
§Healthcare Workers Supporting Palestinian Workers and People
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 12:26AM
sm_seiu1021_sf_gen_palestine_signs.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF General Hospital healthcare workers had signs supporting the Palestinian workers and people under bombardment.
https://youtu.be/FwMFA5a9Xs4
