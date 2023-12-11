12/14/23 Press Conference At CPUC- CPUC Cruise Shill & Commissioner John Arnold Out & Brook Jenkins Prosecute Cruise ExecutivesNo More Corruption & Corporate Puppets At CPUC Putting The Public In DangerCPUC Cruise Shill & Commissioner John Arnold Out! & Brook Jenkins Prosecute Cruise Executives“Blood On Your Hands"Thursday December 14th 10:00 AMCPUC McAllister and Van NessSan FranciscoThe action by the California Public Utility Commission to allow Cruise to operate in San Francisco and California was a deadly threat to the people of San Francisco and the State.We demand the immediate removal of Commission John Arnold who worked for Cruise as an attorney for years before being appointed to the CPUC by Governor Newsom. The fact that he did not recuse himself should be cause for his removal and the support of his action by Governor Newsom shows the role of our governor and who he works for.The CPUC has kowtowed to Cruise and the rest of these AI Robo-taxi companies as has the DMV. Newsom’s DMV has not only allowed the Robo taxis to self regulate their operations but has allowed Musk to operate the autopilot on Tesla’s as it tests it AI on the public as guinea pigs. The deaths of pedestrians, passengers and drivers is a direct result of the corporate capture of these agencies.The CPUC has shown again and again with criminal PG&E and other corporations that it is a tool of the corporations that it is supposed to regulate. Under Governor Gavin Newsom and former Governor Jerry Brown this agency commissioners has take money from these regulated companies and do their bidding.SF District Attorney Brook Jenkins also refuses to prosecute the criminal cover-up of the Cruise incident in November where Cruise ran over an injured pedestrian. She like Newsom is apparently doing damage control to these corporate criminals who run Cruise. If a driver tried to cover up an accident he or she would be arrested but apparently these execs are above the law for Jenkins.CPUC hearing is scheduled for 11:00 AM and speakers will address the CPUCInitiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyEndorsed Alliance For Independent WorkersGM Cruise Worker Rodrigo Sandoval Speaks Out On Robo Taxis & Execs: Threat To Workers & The People!At a rally on 9/30/23 for striking UAW GM, Ford and Stellantis auto workers in San Francisco, former GM Cruise worker Rodrigo Sandoval talked about his work at GM Cruise and the anti-labor union tactics of this company. He discussed the working conditions and why the public is angry at the GM Cruise robo taxis.This interview by WorkWeek was done on 9/30/23.WorkWeekProduction of Labor Video ProjectShut The Robo Taxis Down! 2023 SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian & JobsOn 2023 Labor Day in San Franicsco a rally was held at the Cruise GM robo taxi operator in the City. Their autonomous cars have caused wrecks and also led to the death of a pedestrian on August 1, 2023 when two robo taxis blocked an ambulance for 30 minutes contribution to the death of the pedestrian. Speakers talked about the failure of Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed to enforce the vehicular code and allowing both Cruise and Waymo owned by Google to regulate themselves.Also striking SAG AFTRA actor Michael X. Sommers talked about their struggle including their fight against the use of AI to destroy their jobs and the industry.San Francico city workers also talked about the illegal termination of over 1,000 workers for refusing to takethe vaccine and the contracting out and outsourcing of public work. The rally was initiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyProduction of Labor Video ProjectRally At SF Cruise Office/Depot To Shut Down Robo TaxisThe growing health and safety dangers on the streets of San Francisco from the Robo Taxis was raised at an action on 8/23/23 at the Cruise offices and depot in San Francisco.The California Public Utility Commission and Department of Motor Vehicles which are appointed and controlled by Governor Gavin Newsom according to speakers has allowed the robo taxi companies to regulate themselves and they are being allowed to regulate themselves.Taxi workers, labor advocates and community members discussed the dangers of this AI and the effect on public transportation.Muralist Andrew Hong Knight also showed his art. Murals By Andrew Kong KnightProduction of Labor Video Project