Mothers for Ceasefire Power Hour

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

It’s not too complicated to get involved.

As givers of life, we must stop the killing of children and families in Palestine.

Join us as moms as we make calls to Congress, demanding a lasting ceasefire and no money for weapons and war on Gaza.



We embrace an inclusive understanding of “mothering;” we understand it as a verb, a role, and a specific act of care. With Israeli attacks continuing, there is no end to the suffering of children in Gaza. Right now, Congress is voting on spending $14 billion for weapons to Israel, putting more than 1 million children at risk of being killed as they have nowhere to go from the bombs and guns.



We must act now. If you identify as a mother, mama, grandmother, aunt, caregiver, parent, mentor, or advocate for children, join us to say we need a lasting ceasefire now and no military funding to Israel.



Power Hours are opportunities for us to come together, be in community, and make calls into our elected officials to pressure them to call for a permanent and lasting ceasefire. The calls and emails to Congress work! Phones ring off the hook and staffers track what constituents are calling in for, it helps make a case to our Congress people that this is an urgent priority for our communities.



#CeasefireNow

#StopArmingIsrael

