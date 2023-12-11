From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual event with Mosab Abu Toha
Date:
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join MECA for this special virtual event with poet Mosab Abu Toha. The event will honor two dear friends and colleagues Dr. Refaat Alareer & Doaa Al-Masri who were killed by Israeli attacks several days ago and feature poetry by Refaat as well as Mosab's own work.
Mosab is the founder of MECA partner the Edward Said Public Library in Gaza. Mosab will be joining us from Cairo to speak about his personal experiences living through seven weeks of Israel's genocidal attacks.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
