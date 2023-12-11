Candlelight Vigil for Berkeley Ceasefire Resolution

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

1231 Addison Way, Berkeley, just outside City Council mtg room and on the sidewalk on Addison

Candlelight Vigil for a Berkeley Ceasefire Resolution.



We offer light in the darkness, our hearts have hope for ceasefire and peace.



The Berkeley City Council meeting starts at 6pm.

There still isn't a ceasefire resolution on the Berkeley City Council's agenda, however the Council may add a resolution as an "urgency item." Council member Sophie Hahn and likely others on the Council don't want to add a resolution for a discussion and vote. A huge crowd of pro-resolution folks are expected, along with a few opposed to ceasefire.



Our candlelight vigil outside the meeting is a way to express our hope that the Council passes a resolution. Please join the vigil. We'll have candles in cups that you can hold, and heart signs with ceasefire messages. Thank you.



Note: Berkeley City Council Member Sophie Hahn is organizing opposition to a ceasefire resolution because "we should not take up matters beyond Berkeley’s borders that have the potential to divide, frighten, or harm people in Berkeley." So the mass slaughter of civilians in Gaza isn't significant harm-- it's not happening in Berkeley, it's happening to children somewhere else-- to allow the matter to be discussed by the Council? We object. Berkeley should be served by our Council, and Berkeley needs a ceasefire resolution. It's the very least we can do from here.