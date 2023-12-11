From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: Shut Down Google: No Tech for Genocide
Thursday, December 14, 2023
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Protest
Angela
1 Market Street
San Francisco, CA
Google is profiting off of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians!
This has been named the first AI-powered genocide. Google’s “Project Nimbus” is a 1.2 Billion dollar contract that provides powerful AI tools to Israel, making Google directly complicit in this genocide.
As the brutal military siege on Gaza has escalated and taken tens of thousands of Palestinian lives, Google has ramped up internal pressure within the company to silence the voices of workers of conscience demanding an end to Project Nimbus.
We join thousands of tech workers and community members in calling for an immediate end to all of Googles contracts with Israel. Now is the time to keep up the pressure and hold our corporations responsible. Palestine will be free!
#shutitdown4palestine
#palestinewillbefree
#notechforapartheid
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0snO8Fr5OX/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 11:01AM
