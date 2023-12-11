From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Picket, Rally, and Grief Circle
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
8:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Francisco, CA
To receive meeting location, RSVP here: bit.ly/nofundsforgenocide
Join us Tuesday, December 12 in San Francisco for a rally, picket, and grief circle to say STOP FUNDING GENOCIDE.
We’re turning out at 8:45 AM for the following demands:
❤️🔥 Immediate and permanent ceasefire now.
❌ No new weapons or military funding to Israel.
❌ No increased funds for U.S border militarization or inhumane detention.
❤️🔥 Support the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Please use the link in bio to RSVP for this action and to receive our meeting spot. Please dress warmly & bring a mask for COVID safety. Family friendly.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0r6NQZSU42/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 10:20AM
