Picket, Rally, and Grief Circle

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

8:45 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Francisco, CA

To receive meeting location, RSVP here: bit.ly/nofundsforgenocide

Join us Tuesday, December 12 in San Francisco for a rally, picket, and grief circle to say STOP FUNDING GENOCIDE.



We’re turning out at 8:45 AM for the following demands:

❤️‍🔥 Immediate and permanent ceasefire now.

❌ No new weapons or military funding to Israel.

❌ No increased funds for U.S border militarization or inhumane detention.

❤️‍🔥 Support the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Please use the link in bio to RSVP for this action and to receive our meeting spot. Please dress warmly & bring a mask for COVID safety. Family friendly.

