A Jewish Voice for Peace View of Israel and Gaza
Date:
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Peace Action SMC & JVP South Bay
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
A Jewish Voice for Peace View of Israel and Gaza
Organizations: Peace Action of San Mateo County & Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay
Sunday, December 17, 7:00 PM
On Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3289220486?omn=88635762762
In Gaza with the ceasefire's end, we don’t know if or when more hostages and prisoners will be released, the killing will stop, and anything close to sufficient vital humanitarian aid will come in.
We hold out hope for some common sense and the elevation of human rights on both sides of the conflict – and steps that are truly needed to bring peace to the region and solace to its people. The temporary ceasefire was surely a clear demonstration that more diplomacy will go significantly further toward that goal than more fighting.
Jewish Voice for Peace has been at the forefront of those calling for such developments – both before and during the conflict – as well as a ceasefire.
On Sunday, December 17, Dorah Rosen of JVP’s South Bay chapter will join us on the Zoom platform – using words and images to address the current situation, as well as possible next steps toward a ceasefire, and options for a subsequent peaceful solution. She will bring her personal experience of spending time in the West Bank some years ago as a “witness-escort” with Community Peacemaker Teams – formerly known as Christian Peacemaker Teams. Dorah also visited Israel during that time, giving her a perspective on different sides of the situation.
We look forward to seeing you on Sunday the 17th for some constructive discussion about the tragic situation in Gaza, and what can be done.
ABOUT: Dorah Rosen, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay
Dorah Rosen has been a member of JVP South Bay since 2011, and is active in other circles on the Israel-Palestine issue. She has also volunteered and advocated on behalf of the local indigenous Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, which stewards land in what we now call the South Bay and Monterey Bay Counties. Dorah is retired from the Santa Cruz Public Library System.
For more information: https://www.sanmateopeaceaction.org/
