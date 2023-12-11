top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/17/2023
Palestine Peninsula South Bay Anti-War Racial Justice

A Jewish Voice for Peace View of Israel and Gaza

sm_peace_action_of_san_mateo_county.jpg
original image (969x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Peace Action SMC & JVP South Bay
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
A Jewish Voice for Peace View of Israel and Gaza

Organizations: Peace Action of San Mateo County & Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay

Sunday, December 17, 7:00 PM

On Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3289220486?omn=88635762762


In Gaza with the ceasefire's end, we don’t know if or when more hostages and prisoners will be released, the killing will stop, and anything close to sufficient vital humanitarian aid will come in.

We hold out hope for some common sense and the elevation of human rights on both sides of the conflict – and steps that are truly needed to bring peace to the region and solace to its people. The temporary ceasefire was surely a clear demonstration that more diplomacy will go significantly further toward that goal than more fighting.

Jewish Voice for Peace has been at the forefront of those calling for such developments – both before and during the conflict – as well as a ceasefire.

On Sunday, December 17, Dorah Rosen of JVP’s South Bay chapter will join us on the Zoom platform – using words and images to address the current situation, as well as possible next steps toward a ceasefire, and options for a subsequent peaceful solution. She will bring her personal experience of spending time in the West Bank some years ago as a “witness-escort” with Community Peacemaker Teams – formerly known as Christian Peacemaker Teams. Dorah also visited Israel during that time, giving her a perspective on different sides of the situation.

We look forward to seeing you on Sunday the 17th for some constructive discussion about the tragic situation in Gaza, and what can be done.


ABOUT: Dorah Rosen, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay

Dorah Rosen has been a member of JVP South Bay since 2011, and is active in other circles on the Israel-Palestine issue. She has also volunteered and advocated on behalf of the local indigenous Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, which stewards land in what we now call the South Bay and Monterey Bay Counties. Dorah is retired from the Santa Cruz Public Library System.

For more information: https://www.sanmateopeaceaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 10:19AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code