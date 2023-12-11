From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kite-Building in Solidarity
Monday, December 11, 2023
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Other
Angela
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street, Room 101
San Jose, CA
We are making kites at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center for the protest at Meta on Tuesday.
This call to action is to bring to life the words of Dr. Refaat Alareer in one of his final poems ‘If I Must Die’. Dr. Refaat, a prolific poet and scholar from Gaza who cofounded We Are Not Numbers(WANN) and edited "Gaza Writes Back", was assassinated by Israel on Dec 7th, 2023 for using his writings and his platform to resist occupation and document Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.
If you are unable to join us tomorrow, you can make your own kite at home to bring to an action using the instructions on @palestineswg’s recent post or at wikihow.com/Make-a-Kite.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0r1EshyY5B/?i...
