Los Altos Special Council Meeting

Date:

Monday, December 11, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1 N San Antonio Rd

Los Altos, CA

Los Altos City Council is having a special meeting entitled "City Council adoption of a resolution denouncing the Hamas attacks against Israel". No mention of 2 months of active genocide.



*Only in person public comments will be allowed.*



We need everyone to show up and pack the chambers! Please share with your friends and family.