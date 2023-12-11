From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Los Altos Special Council Meeting
Monday, December 11, 2023
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Critical Mass
Angela
1 N San Antonio Rd
Los Altos, CA
Los Altos City Council is having a special meeting entitled "City Council adoption of a resolution denouncing the Hamas attacks against Israel". No mention of 2 months of active genocide.
*Only in person public comments will be allowed.*
We need everyone to show up and pack the chambers! Please share with your friends and family.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 8:06AM
Resolution/Meeting Agenda
Mon, Dec 11, 2023 8:32AM
