Davis City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Community Chambers
23 Russell Blvd
Davis, CA
Contact Davis City Council members to add one item to their proposed ceasefire resolution: an immediate and permanent ceasefire.
If you can't attend the Meeting on Dec 12, you can call in your public comment in support of an amendment to the ceasefire resolution. City of Davis public comment voicemail (530) 757-5693. Comments accepted from 12pm-4pm on Dec 12. Messages limited to no more than 2 minutes.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/davis-city-counc...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 10, 2023 2:57PM
