Davis City Council Meeting

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Community Chambers

23 Russell Blvd

Davis, CA



Contact Davis City Council members to add one item to their proposed ceasefire resolution: an immediate and permanent ceasefire.



If you can't attend the Meeting on Dec 12, you can call in your public comment in support of an amendment to the ceasefire resolution. City of Davis public comment voicemail (530) 757-5693. Comments accepted from 12pm-4pm on Dec 12. Messages limited to no more than 2 minutes.