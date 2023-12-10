top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/12/2023
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Government & Elections

Davis City Council Meeting

sm_flyer1.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Community Chambers
23 Russell Blvd
Davis, CA
Contact Davis City Council members to add one item to their proposed ceasefire resolution: an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

If you can't attend the Meeting on Dec 12, you can call in your public comment in support of an amendment to the ceasefire resolution. City of Davis public comment voicemail (530) 757-5693. Comments accepted from 12pm-4pm on Dec 12. Messages limited to no more than 2 minutes.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/davis-city-counc...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 10, 2023 2:57PM
§
by Angela
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 2:57PM
sm_flyer2.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://sac4palestine.org/davis-city-counc...
§
by Angela
Sun, Dec 10, 2023 2:57PM
sm_flyer3.webp
original image (1024x1024)
https://sac4palestine.org/davis-city-counc...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code