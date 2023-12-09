From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Bakersfield: Shut It Down for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Bakersfield, CA (exact location to be revealed on Dec 15)

Follow us on Instagram @unitedfrontforliberation for the latest news and updates on direct action plans in Bakersfield.