Bakersfield: Shut It Down for Palestine
Saturday, December 16, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Bakersfield, CA (exact location to be revealed on Dec 15)
Follow us on Instagram @unitedfrontforliberation for the latest news and updates on direct action plans in Bakersfield.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0YE17Nu6UV/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 9, 2023 8:20PM
