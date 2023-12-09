Youth Mass Mobilization for Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time:

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

555 Franklin St

San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA‼️ Join us on Wednesday, Dec 13 at 3:30pm to show that youth from all walks of life are UNITED. WE WILL NOT BE CENSORED. The youth stand united for Palestine. Bring your friends and classmates.