Youth Mass Mobilization for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
555 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA‼️ Join us on Wednesday, Dec 13 at 3:30pm to show that youth from all walks of life are UNITED. WE WILL NOT BE CENSORED. The youth stand united for Palestine. Bring your friends and classmates.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0lV1f6uWbz/
