Action: Santa Clara City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
500 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
via Zoom (Meeting ID: 997 0675 9306)
Email the Santa Clara City Council NOW and demand they put a ceasefire resolution on the agenda: https://bit.ly/sc4peace
Join the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 12th at 7pm at 500 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050 or via Zoom (Meeting ID: 997 0675 9306)
Finally, attend the City Council meeting on December 19th at 7pm and be ready to speak during public comment!
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 9, 2023 7:56PM
