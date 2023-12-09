Menlo Park: Rally for Palestine

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Meta HQ (by the Meta sign)

1 Hacker Way

Menlo Park, CA

BAY AREA!! TIME TO SHOW UP AND KEEP META FROM CENSORING PALESTINIAN VOICES!



Join us 3 pm on Tuesday, Dec 12 at Meta HQ as the Bay Area, Austin, and New York City all come out for a day of demanding our voices be heard and not suppressed! Meta has been removing too many Palestinian anti-colonial posts and stories, aiding the Zionist settler-colonial regime in the process. We will NOT be silenced and we demand the truth be revealed!



Bring your flags, banners, and keffiyehs!