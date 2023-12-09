From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Menlo Park: Rally for Palestine
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Meta HQ (by the Meta sign)
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA
BAY AREA!! TIME TO SHOW UP AND KEEP META FROM CENSORING PALESTINIAN VOICES!
Join us 3 pm on Tuesday, Dec 12 at Meta HQ as the Bay Area, Austin, and New York City all come out for a day of demanding our voices be heard and not suppressed! Meta has been removing too many Palestinian anti-colonial posts and stories, aiding the Zionist settler-colonial regime in the process. We will NOT be silenced and we demand the truth be revealed!
Bring your flags, banners, and keffiyehs!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0poc3vvOnE/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 9, 2023 7:50PM
