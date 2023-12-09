From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Q&A Discussion of 3 Short Films about Gaza
Sunday, December 17, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Angela
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Since October 7, Israel has dropped the equivalent of two nuclear bombs on Gaza, killing and wounding tens of thousands, displacing 1.5 million, and creating conditions on the ground that inevitably lead to more death, injury and disease. Yet this humanitarian catastrophe is not the first Gazans have endured. The majority of the population are refugees displaced from their homes in the 1948 Nakba. Forty percent of today’s Gazans are under age 15. In their lifetime they have seen five Israeli bombing campaigns on their homes, not to mention the deadly force Israel used against Gazans participating in the primarily nonviolent border protests of 2018-2019.
How does this affect the physical and mental health of the people of Gaza, particularly the children? How many generations will this damage remain? Panelists will explore Gaza’s cycles of trauma, recovery, and re-traumatization, centering on three short films: "Gaza: A Gaping Wound"; "So They Know We Existed"; and "Heroes of Gaza: The Extraordinary Doctors, Living & Working in a Warzone."
Register below and join us on December 17 at 12:00pm PT for a discussion of the impact of this trauma with:
• Dr. Samah Jabr - Head of the Mental Health Unit within the Palestinian Ministry of Health, founding member Palestine-Global Mental Health Network
• Ahmed Alnaouq – Palestinian journalist, cofounder of We Are Not Numbers
• Steve Sosbee – Founder and President, Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund
Our moderator will be Dr. Alice Rothchild – Author, filmmaker, and Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School (Retd.); founder, Jewish Voice for Peace Mental Health Network.
NOTE: After you register, you will immediately get an Approved response - BUT then look in your email for an email From: Zoom with the word "Confirmation" at the end of the subject line...there you'll find the links and passwords to watch the films in advance of the Salon event.
Watch the films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion
Trailer: https://tinyurl.com/VFHL-GazaHumanityTrailer
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 9, 2023 6:57PM
